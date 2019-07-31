Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $216.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NR traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,850. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $642.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.47.

NR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newpark Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

