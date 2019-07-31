Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.21

Shares of Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 122773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nexa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.66 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nexa Resources SA will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 97.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

