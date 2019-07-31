NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.01

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.01 and last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 17076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point raised their price target on OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 500,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,595,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 941.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

