NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $115.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

