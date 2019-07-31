NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2,719.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $90.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

