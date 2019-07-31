NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 5,389.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,115 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Viacom in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Viacom by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Viacom by 98.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Viacom in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Viacom by 158.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

VIAB stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. Viacom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

VIAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Viacom Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

