NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 510.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,508 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 157,624 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.06% of F.N.B. worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 643.2% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Corp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $305.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.58 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNB. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.