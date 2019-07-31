NIB (ASX:NHF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $7.92. NIB shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 1,310,382 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$7.79.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Chow purchased 46,000 shares of NIB stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.84 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of A$268,640.00 ($190,524.82).

About NIB (ASX:NHF)

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides health insurance services to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and World Nomads Group segments.

