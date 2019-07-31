Nippon Dragon Resources (CVE:NIP) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc (CVE:NIP)’s share price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 70,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 67,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.91 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

About Nippon Dragon Resources (CVE:NIP)

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Rocmec 1 gold project, which is located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which is located in Courville Township, Quebec; and the Denain project that is located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

