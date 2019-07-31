NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. NiSource also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.27-1.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.32.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,998. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NiSource has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

