NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NDEKY opened at $24.27 on Monday. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.47.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

