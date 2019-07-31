Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on August 12th

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.6418 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:NBLX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $147.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 30.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rowe lowered their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

