Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €5.70 by Credit Suisse Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €5.70 ($6.63) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €5.60 ($6.51).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

