NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and $24,984.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018172 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 603,484,988 coins and its circulating supply is 403,484,988 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

