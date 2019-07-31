Norbord (OSB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Norbord to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Norbord had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. On average, analysts expect Norbord to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Norbord alerts:

NYSE OSB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. 92,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,736. Norbord has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82.

A number of research firms have commented on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Vicon Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.