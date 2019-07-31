Norman Broadbent (LON:NBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.80

Norman Broadbent Plc (LON:NBB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 34409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The stock has a market cap of $4.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.49.

About Norman Broadbent (LON:NBB)

Norman Broadbent Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital consultancy company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides talent acquisition and advisory services, including board and executive search, senior interim management, leadership consulting and assessment, and mezzanine level search.

