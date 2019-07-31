North American Palladium (PDL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

North American Palladium (TSE:PDL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.64 per share for the quarter.

North American Palladium (TSE:PDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$128.30 million for the quarter.

TSE PDL opened at C$15.80 on Wednesday. North American Palladium has a twelve month low of C$8.62 and a twelve month high of C$26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $889.68 million and a PE ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.31.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

