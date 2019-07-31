Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) CEO Kathy J. Warden Sells 6,837 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NOC traded down $7.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $345.57. 1,100,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,800. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $358.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.31.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

