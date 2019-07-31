Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 969 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 204.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,926.29, for a total transaction of $4,815,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,493 shares of company stock worth $31,862,157. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,248.39.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,898.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,936.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market cap of $956.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

