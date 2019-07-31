nOS (NOS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $66,997.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, nOS has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $66,997.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS token can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00276242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.98 or 0.01466008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00116053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022214 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000593 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. nOS’s official website is nos.io.

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.