Novo Resources (CVE:NVO) Trading Down 14.5%

Novo Resources Corp (CVE:NVO)’s stock price was down 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.18, approximately 325,999 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 172,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.30. The company has a market cap of $362.22 million and a PE ratio of -21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.98.

About Novo Resources (CVE:NVO)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, evaluates, acquires, and explores for gold properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Beatons Creek Paleoplacer gold project comprising 20 mining leases, exploration tenements, and tenement applications covering approximately 560 square kilometers; and the Karratha gold project covering approximately 6,021 square kilometers of mineral rights in the Karratha region.

