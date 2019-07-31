Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

NUAN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. 1,694,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.91. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.90 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 45,396 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $789,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $133,148.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,110 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

