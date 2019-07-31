Nuheara (ASX:NUH) Shares Down 14.6%

Nuheara Ltd (ASX:NUH)’s stock price fell 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), 12,567,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.03).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13.

Nuheara Company Profile

Nuheara Limited, an audio wearables company, provides hearing devices worldwide. The company offers IQbuds BOOST with Ear ID hearing buds that learn and automatically adapt to unique hearing profile; and IQbuds wireless earbuds that allow you to hear what you want to hear. Nuheara Limited is based in Northbridge, Australia.

