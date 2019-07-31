NuShares Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,784.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $1,784.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00030679 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 99.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

