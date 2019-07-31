Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Nutrien updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

NTR stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.53. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,678,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

