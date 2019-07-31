Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,713,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the previous session’s volume of 421,287 shares.The stock last traded at $14.34 and had previously closed at $14.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 202,116 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 133,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

