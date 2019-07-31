Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Trading 0.4% Higher

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22, 708 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 171,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMX. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.3% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 278,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,152 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 189,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 33.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 52.4% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 25,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 293,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BXMX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.