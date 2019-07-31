NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 58.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 421.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 34,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

STT stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 132,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other State Street news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 target price on shares of Farfetch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

