NuWave Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,195 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,381.6% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,399,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,228,000 after acquiring an additional 143,386 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 139,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49,834 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $3,894,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,401,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,626,044.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 177,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.43 per share, with a total value of $3,449,641.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 240,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,459,607.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,377,542 shares of company stock valued at $26,918,641 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

