NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2,752.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 16,590.4% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,152,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,832 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 41.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,677 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Cummins by 2,124.6% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 485,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,627,000 after acquiring an additional 463,562 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cummins by 165.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,977,000 after acquiring an additional 383,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cummins by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,338,000 after acquiring an additional 350,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $166.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.55.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

