NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11,400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,952,880,000 after acquiring an additional 858,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,083,400,000 after acquiring an additional 266,779 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,857,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,410,902,000 after acquiring an additional 753,001 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,373,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,689 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,952,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,248,416,000 after acquiring an additional 94,198 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Theratechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.34.

Shares of NVDA opened at $172.03 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

