NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $98,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 158.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,346,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,734,000 after buying an additional 253,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,949,000 after buying an additional 195,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,641,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after purchasing an additional 215,042 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,625,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,585,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,758,842.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,857.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,659.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.