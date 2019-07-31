NuWave Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,224 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $86,144,000 after acquiring an additional 107,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $578,058,000 after buying an additional 994,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,448 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $14,542,000 after buying an additional 122,933 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.58. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

