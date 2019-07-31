NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 3,942 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 7,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $18.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

LYB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $84.35. 111,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,155. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $73.94 and a one year high of $116.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

