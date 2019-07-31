nVent Electric (NVT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 366,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $9,550,433.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

