NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.34.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $175.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

