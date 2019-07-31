NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,952,880,000 after purchasing an additional 858,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,083,400,000 after purchasing an additional 266,779 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,857,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,410,902,000 after purchasing an additional 753,001 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,373,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,689 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,952,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,248,416,000 after purchasing an additional 94,198 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cascend Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Theratechnologies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.34.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.38 on Wednesday, hitting $172.07. 3,572,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,514,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

