Nwam LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,356,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 208,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. 22,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

