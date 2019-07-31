Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 5,070 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 33.8% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.61 per share, for a total transaction of $203,401.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,131.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $243,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,757.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Zacks Investment Research cut Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

NYSE OXY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. 1,808,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,809,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

