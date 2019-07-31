Nwam LLC Purchases 6,072 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,067,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 659,212 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,240,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,010,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 213,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 54,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,583. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

