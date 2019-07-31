Nwam LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Ecolab by 107.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Edward Jones downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.57.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $5,248,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $544,128.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,673 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.53. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

