Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Semtech by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 248,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 97,847 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,456,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Semtech by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, EVP James Jungsup Kim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,314,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,023.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,233 shares of company stock valued at $4,787,075. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMTC opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

