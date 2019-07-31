Oakbrook Investments LLC Invests $243,000 in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,618,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,308,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of PG&E by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,200,000 after buying an additional 2,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

