OAX (OAX) Market Capitalization Tops $7.22 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. One OAX token can now be bought for $0.0987 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LATOKEN, Binance and Gate.io. OAX has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $400,419.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00275359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.01486861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00117569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000587 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official website is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

