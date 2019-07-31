Obyte Hits Market Capitalization of $21.06 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, Obyte has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Obyte has a market capitalization of $21.06 million and $10,310.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $29.93 or 0.00298278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00275711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.01462715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00116133 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021977 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

