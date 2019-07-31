Oddo Bhf Reiterates “€16.40” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €16.40 ($19.07) price objective by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHA. DZ Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.51 ($21.52).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €14.40 ($16.74) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €14.34 ($16.67) and a 12-month high of €24.45 ($28.43). The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

