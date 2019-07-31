Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $53,106,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,003,000 after acquiring an additional 457,058 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $12,442,000. Growth Interface Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $9,127,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Okta to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Okta to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

Shares of OKTA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,437. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -129.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $6,628,966.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $234,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,604 shares of company stock worth $40,795,556. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

