Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CannTrust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $165.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

