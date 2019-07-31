OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 94,264 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6,184.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,038.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 7.99%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.