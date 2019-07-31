OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Increases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 268.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

In other Alliant Energy news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $963,000 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LNT opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.70.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $987.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.85 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

